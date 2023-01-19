Trillium Lakelands School Board Transition to Grade 9

Information nights are taking place at all Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) secondary schools for Grade 8 students and their parents/guardians throughout the months of January and February.

The transition to Grade 9 is an exciting time for Grade 8 students but it may come with a little trepidation. There are tools and resources in place to make this transition as easy as possible for both students and their families. To ensure success for every student, it’s our goal to support and prepare students for Grade 9 by providing programs and experiences within a caring and inclusive learning environment.

Here are the upcoming Grade 9 Information Nights:

City of Kawartha Lakes Fenelon Falls Secondary School – Monday, January 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute – Wednesday, February 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

I.E. Weldon Secondary School – Thursday, February 2, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Haliburton County Haliburton Highland Secondary School – Wednesday, February 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact the school directly.