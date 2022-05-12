Wednesday Night Car Cruise and Fly-In - Lindsay Airport Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins - Lindsay Airport The Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport will host Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins starting May 25th. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at the Lindsay Legion The event features a dinner and a dance. Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon Falls This Saturday, April 16th, 2022. LCVI and Lindsay Home Building Centre Fundraiser How would you like to win an 8' x 12' wooden storage shed built by the LCVI woodshop. Tom Cochrane with Red Rider in concert at Casino Rama Tom Cochrane with Red Rider performing Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Casino Rama. Tickets can be purchased at the Casino Rama Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca. BOUNCE Pet Of The Week Check out the BOUNCE Pet Of The Week with Peterborough Muttsubishi Bounce Community Connection Have an event coming up? Let us know about it. Submit An Event Let us know about your event or fundraiser. × Please fill out all required fields. x Thanks Your form has been successfully submitted. Subject Submit Your Event