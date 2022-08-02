Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser featuring Jann Arden
Fundraiser for Women's Resources
This is the 11th year for Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser and we are THRILLED to present Jann Arden — a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author. Concert is February 5, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Please get Presale Tickets at Scotiabank, Lindsay beginning August 8th – $115 including fees. On Sale at FLATO Academy & Ticketmaster on August 19th.
ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BOBCAYGEON LARGE LOONIE AUCTIONSUNDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 3 P.M
2nd Annual Art in the Park - PontypoolArt, classic car show, food......all of the things......
Journey for Health 2022 - KinmountDo you have your pledge sheet yet? Support the Kinmount and District Health Centre!
Meet The Bounce Pet of the WeekJoin us for the Bounce Pet of the Week every Wednesday after the 830 am news. BOUNCE Pet Of The Week, brought to you by Peterborough MUTTsubishi, 2071 Lansdowne Street West Peterborough. Built Better, Backed Better. PeterboroughMitsubishi.ca
Primrose Hill Manor Heritage Tour & Ice Cream Social.As far back as 1897, Primrose Hill Manor (known locally as the Janetville Mansion) used to host Ice Cream Socials on the property. It's time to carry on the tradition.
ST. PAUL'S STAWRBERRY & SALAD SUPPER Thursday June 23rd.IT'S BACK!!! AND THEY'RE THRILLED. THE ANNUAL STRAWBERRY & SALAD SUPPER!
Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins - Lindsay AirportThe Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport will host Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins starting May 25th.
Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon FallsThis Saturday, April 16th, 2022.