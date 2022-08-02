Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser featuring Jann Arden

Fundraiser for Women's Resources

This is the 11th year for Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser and we are THRILLED to present Jann Arden — a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author. Concert is February 5, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Please get Presale Tickets at Scotiabank, Lindsay beginning August 8th – $115 including fees. On Sale at FLATO Academy & Ticketmaster on August 19th.