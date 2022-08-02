iHeartRadio
Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser featuring Jann Arden

Fundraiser for Women's Resources

This is the 11th year for Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser and we are THRILLED to present Jann Arden — a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author. Concert is February 5, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Please get Presale Tickets at Scotiabank, Lindsay beginning August 8th – $115 including fees. On Sale at FLATO Academy & Ticketmaster on August 19th.

