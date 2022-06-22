Assault Charge In Lindsay

Assault arrest - from a Kawartha Lakes Police Service Media Release

On Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 12:52pm the Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a William Street North address for an assault report. The victim was walking over the Wellington Street bridge when a male known to him pulled his vehicle over and approach him. The male punched the victim multiple times resulting in minor injuries. The male left the area prior to police arrival. As a result of an investigation, he was located and arrested for assault. 32-year-old Daniel Walton of Lindsay has been charged with assault. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on August 4, 2022.