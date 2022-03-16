Beaverton Man charged with impaired.

Impaired driver arrested

On March 15, 2022 at 5:20pm Kawartha Lakes Police received a report from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle on Kent Street West in Lindsay. During the investigation, the officer observed signs of impairment and the driver was placed under arrest. 68-year-old Kenneth O’Connor of Beaverton is charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and failure of refusal to comply with demand. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on April 21, 2022.