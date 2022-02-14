Bobcaygeon & Area COVID-19 Relief Fund Update

Created by the Community Foundation of Kawartha Lakes two years ago, the Bobcaygeon & Area COVID-19 Relief Fund has provided much needed assistance, with the tremendous support from you, our donors and supporters. Operating throughout the pandemic, the funds donated provided essential support to our residents, healthcare workers, and community organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19.

At this time the fund has dispersed over $137,000 in food, personal supplies, counselling, emergency shelter and transportation assistance, providing welcomed aid to over 50 families, 233 healthcare workers and the 250 + seniors who reside at our local senior care homes.

Our heartfelt thanks to you, our donors.

We could not have done it without you.