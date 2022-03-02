Break and Enter - Pigeon Lake Road

KLPS investigating break and enter to a business on Pigeon Lake Road

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating a break and enter that occurred at a business located on Pigeon Lake Road, in Kawartha Lakes. Sometime between 7:30PM on February 28, and 7:00AM on March 1, the business was entered and a quantity of cash was stolen. Police have collected physical evidence from the scene. The Kawartha Lakes Police Service is asking that anyone who may have information about this incident, contact them at 705.324.5252. Or if you wish to provide your information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.