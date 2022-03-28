Break and Enter, Theft and Fraud keep Kawartha Lakes Police Service busy in Lindsay.

Driver refused to comply with breath demand

On Friday March 25, 2022 at 10:01pm Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Colborne Street West in Lindsay. During the investigation, police detected the odour of alcohol on the breath of one of the involved drivers. The driver was issued a breath demand and refused to provide a sample into an approved device. 20-year-old Bradley Michaud of Cameron has been arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, with two Highway Traffic Act infractions and one Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act infraction. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 5, 2022.

Male arrested for break and enter

On March 21, 2022 the Kawartha Lakes Police received a report of a break and enter to a residence on James Street in Lindsay. Video surveillance from the location captured a suspect in the residence on March 19, taking a number of items and exiting the residence. The suspect returned a second time, taking more items before leaving. An investigation was conducted and the suspect was identified and arrested on March 26. 31-year-old Blake Lanham of Ops Twp has been charged with break and enter a dwelling house – commit indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 5, 2022.

Male arrest for break and enter

On March 26, 2022, police were contacted by a resident of Albert Street South in Lindsay resident reporting a break and enter to their residence. A witness had observed a male placing a bag under the front porch and then enter the residence. While inside the male rummaged through cabinets, stealing a quantity of cash before exiting the residence and leaving his bag behind. As a result of an investigation, 38-year-old Michael Breen was arrested on March 27. The accused is charged with break and enter a dwelling house – commit indictable offence and failure to comply with release order. He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 5, 2022.

Fraud

On March 17, 2022, Kawartha Lakes Police took the report of a stolen cellular phone as well as credit and debit cards which were stored in the phone’s case. During the investigation it was learned that the cards had been used at multiple businesses in Lindsay. Police seized video surveillance of the suspect making purchases using the stolen card at a Kent Street West business. On March 27, police located and arrested the suspect. 31-year-old Cherry LeClaire of Lindsay is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 X2 and use of credit card X2. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 5, 2022.

Two parties arrested for theft

On March 27, 2022, at 1:59pm Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a Kent Street West business in Lindsay for a report of theft. Loss prevention staff at the store had witnessed as a male and female conceal a number of items in shopping bags before leaving the store without paying for the items. They left the store parking lot in a vehicle which was located and stopped by police. 37-year-old Jenna Rettie of Dunsford and 33-year-old of Joshua Swanton of Woodville are charged with theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and failure to comply with undertaking. The accused parties will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 12, 2022.