Can you identify this person?

Mischief investigation

Kawartha Lakes Police are currently investigating a mischief to property which occurred at an address on Sussex Street South in Lindsay. The incident occurred between February 24 and February 25, 2022. Multiple mailboxes on the property where damage during the incident. Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the below individual in relation to the incident.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service is asking that anyone who may have information about this incident, contact them at 705.324.5252. Or if you wish to provide your information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.