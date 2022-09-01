Press release from Ross Memorial Hospital

The Commonwell’s leadership gift to RMH shows commitment to exceptional care

Donation supports health care transformation in Kawartha Lakes

The team at The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group appreciates our community’s proud history and works hard to protect the future by supporting initiatives and investments that focus on building resilience and capacity for the long term. With this in mind, The Commonwell is making a gift to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation that will ensure exceptional patient care services now and for years to come.

Generous support from donors like Commonwell is transforming patient care at Ross Memorial. New technologies and advances in medicine result in faster and safer diagnosis and treatment. These tools are ensuring our physicians and staff all have access to the clinical resources and patient records they need - simultaneously. All new patient care equipment – like the new CT

scanner and MRI – is digitally connected, providing the latest in imaging and greater clinical information than ever before.

Given the rapid population growth in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the high percentage of seniors and others requiring complex care, The Commonwell’s gift positions Ross Memorial to accelerate technological advancements that better connect patients to care and strengthen our healthcare future.

As campaign chair on the RMH Foundation’s Board of Directors, Commonwell CEO Tim Shauf knows well the important role donors play in patient care when critical capital projects are needed in communities of our size. Commonwell has pledged to contribute $500,000 to ensure the Ross Memorial has the resources it requires to continue to expand patient services and meet our

community’s growing needs.

“We believe in investing in the resiliency of our communities and helping to make them stronger and believe it’s part of our responsibility as a corporate enterprise,” said Tim Shauf.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this leadership gift from The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group,” said Ryan O’Neill, RMH Foundation Board Chair. “This generous investment in our local hospital is helping to improve care and grow services. What’s more, The Commonwell gift will emphasize to the Ministry of Health the commitment in our community for the modernization and growth of our hospital.”

“We’re very excited to have the support of The Commonwell as we embark upon the next generation of care at Ross Memorial,” said Erin Coons, RMH Foundation CEO. “On behalf of the patients and families who will benefit from The Commonwell’s generous support, we thank their team. Together, we are the Ross.”

photo showing (left to right): Ryan O’Neill (Foundation Board Chair), Tim Shauf (Commonwell CEO), and Erin Coons (Foundation CEO) at Ross Memorial Hospital.