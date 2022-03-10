CONGRATULATIONS TO THE LINDSAY KINSMEN!!!

Fantastic support for Kinsmen TV Bingo benefits patient care at RMH

Growing participation helps Kinsmen make their largest single donation

The Kinsmen Club of Lindsay is advancing its mission to serve the community’s greatest need with a milestone donation to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation. Today, members of the Kinsmen Club presented a donation of $50,000 to Erin Coons, RMH Foundation CEO, to support the cost of medical equipment and technology that are not covered by provincial funding. These include the hospital’s new CT scanner, MRI and digital transformation.

“The Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation is honoured to be among the many local charities benefiting from the generosity of the Kinsmen Club of Lindsay,” said Erin Coons. “This gift will help the hospital acquire the most advanced medical technology and bedside tools, and connect them to patients’ health information records, so that every test and treatment is noted in real time and available to patients and their healthcare team. The volunteers who champion community causes through their service organizations are local champions. They are valued members of our donor family at the Ross.”

The Kinsmen made the exciting announcement as part of Kin Canada’s celebrations for the National Day of KINdness (Feb. 20). They attribute the Club’s significant increase in local

contributions to the growth of the Kinsmen Super TV Bingo.

“If there was any silver lining out of COVID at all, it's that you stayed home to play Bingo with Kinsmen Super TV Bingo. As a result, we are able to share those proceeds,” said Brad Fraser, president of the Kinsmen Club of Lindsay. “Thank you!”

A generation of patients have benefitted from the generosity of the Kinsmen Club of Lindsay. While this gift of $50,000 is the largest donation the club has made to the RMH Foundation, the Kinsmen gave generously to fund the hospital’s first CT Scanner, the redevelopment of the Maternity Ward, and the capital campaign that doubled the size of the hospital twenty years ago. The Club’s cumulative giving has earned it a Founder plaque on the hospital’s Donor Recognition Wall.