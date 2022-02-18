COVID-19 Assessment Centre Returning to Ross Memorial

(Lindsay, ON) – Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre, which provides COVID-19 testing and clinical assessments, will once again be operating out of the hospital starting on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre had been operating at the Victoria Park Armoury since January 11, 2022.

Appointments are available on-site Monday-to-Friday, excluding statutory holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

COVID-19 tests are by appointment only. To book an appointment if you are eligible, please call (705)328-6217. Due to demand, there may be a delay in getting through or leaving a message. Please continue trying, and refrain from leaving multiple voicemail messages. You will receive a call back within 1-2 business days.

In addition to testing, Ross Memorial’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre offers clinical assessments. Our on-site health care professionals can provide an assessment if your COVID-19 symptoms are getting worse, but are not severe enough to require an emergency department visit.

Ross Memorial is currently finalizing a plan for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre to allow community members access to Paxlovid, a recently Health Canada-approved antiviral drug that treats adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease, including hospitalization or death.

Individuals seeking a clinical assessment are asked to book an appointment through the same (705)328-6217 phone number.

