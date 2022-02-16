COVID-19 Mass Immunization Clinics Readying to Close as Vaccination Numbers Rise

In-house immunization clinics will open at the Lindsay and Port Hope health unit locations.

With the majority of eligible residents in the region having already received their booster dose, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPRDHU) will be closing its mass immunization clinics located at the Lindsay Exhibition (LEX) on February 25 and at the Cobourg Community Centre (CCC) on February 26.



To support ongoing vaccination efforts, in-house clinics will open at HKPRDHU office locations in Port Hope (200 Rose Glen Road) and Lindsay (108 Angeline Street South) with dates and times yet to be announced. Both clinics located in Fenelon Falls and Minden will continue to run once a week until March 24.

“As of today, 85.8 per cent of people within the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District have been vaccinated with their first dose and 82.4 per cent with their second dose. Our booster dose coverage for people aged 18 years and older has also topped 60 per cent,” said Dr. Natalie Bocking, Medical Officer of Health with the HKPR District Health Unit. “The daily number of new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to decline, and other indicators are trending in the right direction. Although two of our mass immunization clinics will close by the end of this month, COVID-19 vaccines will still be widely available to eligible individuals through our in-house clinics located in Port Hope and Lindsay, community pharmacies, and health-care providers.”

Walk-ins for first, second and booster doses (if eligible) are now available from 10 am to 4:30 pm for anyone age 5+ at Health Unit COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available.



All vaccination appointments within the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge district are walk-in friendly and offer first, second and booster doses (pending eligibility) for anyone five years of age and older. View a complete list of vaccination clinics, pharmacy locations or primary care providers. In addition, as of 8 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, Ontario is expanding booster dose eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17. Appointments will be booked for approximately six months (168 days) after a second dose. To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognize all of our employees and volunteers who have been assisting with COVID-19 immunization, case and contact management and outbreak response,” said Dr. Bocking. “Your dedication and tremendous contributions to keeping the people of the Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge districts safe and healthy throughout this pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Press release February 16th, 2022