Cursive writing making a comeback in Ontario schools
Cursive writing is making a comeback.
It was relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, but it is set to return in the next school year as a mandatory part of the curriculum.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it is about more than just teaching students how to sign their own name.
He says research shows that cursive writing is a critical life skill in helping young people to express themselves and to think more critically.
The curriculum reintroduces cursive writing as an expectation starting in Grade 3.
It's welcome news for language education experts, who say handwriting and cursive writing help students to think more about the words they're using and reinforces overall literacy.
