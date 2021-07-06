DRIVER CLOCKED DOING 109KMS OVER SPEED LIMIT

A 21 year-old driver is facing various charges after they were clocked doing 109kms per hour over the posted speed limit.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were conducting radar patrol last Friday on Highway 7 in Ops Township, when they observed a motor vehicle travelling at 189km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with Stunt Driving and had their driver's licence suspended for seven days and vehicle impounded for fourteen days as part of the offence.