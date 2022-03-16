Dunsford Lions Club’s new lottery supports breast cancer diagnosis & treatment at RMH

Ticket holders entered to win monthly draws with early bird opportunities

The Dunsford & District Lions Club knows that we can all play a role in patient care at Ross Memorial and has long supported Hospital needs that are not covered by government funding through its generous donations to the RMH Foundation.

The Club’s latest fundraising effort supports breast cancer diagnosis and treatment at the Ross with a new lottery. The Lions have engaged businesses throughout the City of Kawartha Lakes to sell tickets all year with early bird draw prizes available to be won in June and September. The Club hopes to sell all 3,000 tickets with 12 monthly draws of $500 beginning in January 2023.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with the Dunsford Lions on this exciting fundraiser,” said Erin Coons, RMH Foundation CEO. “The commitment of the Lions to embrace every opportunity to improve their

communities is awe-inspiring. So many people are leading better lives thanks to the service and generosity of these volunteers. We hope everyone will take part in their monthly lottery and help the Lions help others.”

Tickets for the Dunsford & District Lions Club monthly lottery can be purchased:



In Lindsay

Lindsay Buy & Sell (31 Kent St. W.)

Judy’s Place Restaurant (21 William St. S.)

Houghton Creek (138 Kent St. W.)

MinCom Realty (92 Lindsay St.)



In Bobcaygeon

Granny Bird Wool Shop (5 King St.)

J&K Devitt (3301 Hwy 36)

Lavish Locks Hair Salon (80 Bolton St.)



In Fenelon Falls

The Kawartha Store (30 Colborne St.)



In Omemee

Butternut Folk Art (King St.)



In Dunsford

Mum’s Mini Mart (Sturgeon Road)

Those interested can also purchase tickets by sending contact information and e-transfer to mike@jancsiks.com. For questions about the Dunsford & District Lions Club’s monthly lottery, please

contact organizer Therese Scheer at 705-928-9611.

Kim Coulter

Communications Specialist

Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation

10 Angeline St. N. Lindsay, ON K9V 4M8





Website: www.rmh.org/foundation

Donate online: https://foundation.rmh.org/ways-to-give/make-a-one-time-gift