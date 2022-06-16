FENELON FALLS IS GETTING A NEW DOCTOR

City of Kawartha Lakes, June 15, 2022: Kawartha Lakes Health Care Initiative (KLHCI) is pleased to announce that Dr. Luke Johnson will begin practicing with the Kawartha North Family Health Team (KNFHT) at their Fenelon Falls clinic starting July 2022.

Dr. Johnson received his Bachelor of Science (Honours) from Carleton University (2009), his Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia (2013), and his Fellowship Royal Australian College of General Practitioner’s (FRACGP) in 2018.

Dr. Johnson and his wife, Claire, are the proud parents of two children. They are excited to be returning to Canada and especially to be settling in Fenelon Falls where their extended family has had a cottage for many years.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Dr. Johnson and Marina Hodson, Executive Director of the KNFHT, to facilitate this recruitment,” states Cindy Snider, Recruitment and Retention Coordinator for KLHCI.

Marina Hodson, Executive Director of KNFHT states that, “KNFHT is pleased to be able to accept additional patients to their team. Anyone wishing to register as a patient with Dr. Johnson should visit the KNFHT website at https://knfht.ca/. Those that have previously received a registration form can email it to patients@knfht.ca.” The Kawartha North Family Health Team’s service area includes Fenelon Falls, Argyle, Bobcaygeon, Burnt River, Coboconk, Glenarm, Rosedale, Kirkfield, Norland, Uphill and surrounding areas.

Lisa Green, President of KLHCI, states “KLHCI would like to welcome Dr. Johnson, and his family, to the City of Kawartha Lakes and wishes them many years of satisfaction within the community.”

The Kawartha North Family Health Team is a community-led team including family doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, mental health workers, a diabetes consultant, phlebotomists and administrative staff providing primary health care to its patients. The health team provides care for patients of all ages, working collaboratively to keep patients healthy through prevention, maintenance and health promotion.

KLHCI is a non-profit, charitable organization whose mandate is to recruit and retain family doctors for the City of Kawartha Lakes. KLHCI is directed through the work of a volunteer Board of Directors that is actively engaged in attracting new Board members from the community. Should you wish to support our efforts of ongoing recruitment and retention of family doctors in this manner please contact Cindy Snider, Recruitment & Retention Coordinator at 705-328-6098 or csnider@rmh.org, or visit the KLHCI website at www.kawarthalakesdoctors.org.