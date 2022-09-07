Firearms and Drugs seized in Lindsay - 3 people facing charges
Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana seized during investigation
On Friday September 2, 2022 at 8:22am while on patrol a Kawartha Lakes Police officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of Cambridge Street South address in Lindsay. A second vehicle was observed entering the parking lot, which pulled alongside the parked vehicle. Officers entered the lot; through investigation it was learnt that an occupant of the parked vehicle was in possession of a firearm. As a result of an investigation, three males were placed under arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm, also located were quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. All three accused were held in custody to attend a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay.
All three accused been charged with the following offences;
- Breach of Firearms Regulation - Store firearm or restricted weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose - handgun
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose - ammunition
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of prohibited or Restricted Firearm / ammunition
- Tampering with serial number of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Traffick in Schedule I substance X3
Accused 2 has been charged with the additional offence of;
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Accused 3 has been charged with the additional offences of;
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Fail to comply with sentence
Please note, one of the accused is a young offender, to protect the identity of this offender as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act names of the accused individuals will not be released.