Firearms and Drugs seized in Lindsay - 3 people facing charges

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana seized during investigation

On Friday September 2, 2022 at 8:22am while on patrol a Kawartha Lakes Police officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of Cambridge Street South address in Lindsay. A second vehicle was observed entering the parking lot, which pulled alongside the parked vehicle. Officers entered the lot; through investigation it was learnt that an occupant of the parked vehicle was in possession of a firearm. As a result of an investigation, three males were placed under arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm, also located were quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. All three accused were held in custody to attend a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay.

All three accused been charged with the following offences;

Breach of Firearms Regulation - Store firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose - handgun

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose - ammunition

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of prohibited or Restricted Firearm / ammunition

Tampering with serial number of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Traffick in Schedule I substance X3

Accused 2 has been charged with the additional offence of;

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Accused 3 has been charged with the additional offences of;

Fail to comply with probation order

Fail to comply with sentence

Please note, one of the accused is a young offender, to protect the identity of this offender as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act names of the accused individuals will not be released.