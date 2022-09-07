iHeartRadio
Firearms and Drugs seized in Lindsay - 3 people facing charges

drug stash

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana seized during investigation

On Friday September 2, 2022 at 8:22am while on patrol a Kawartha Lakes Police officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of Cambridge Street South address in Lindsay. A second vehicle was observed entering the parking lot, which pulled alongside the parked vehicle. Officers entered the lot; through investigation it was learnt that an occupant of the parked vehicle was in possession of a firearm. As a result of an investigation, three males were placed under arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm, also located were quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. All three accused were held in custody to attend a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay.

All three accused been charged with the following offences;

  • Breach of Firearms Regulation - Store firearm or restricted weapon    
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose - handgun         
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose - ammunition   
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm    
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon    
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm     
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon    
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was firearm 
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition  
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm 
  • Possession of prohibited or Restricted Firearm / ammunition  
  • Tampering with serial number of a firearm  
  • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with   
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Traffick in Schedule I substance X3

 

Accused 2 has been charged with the additional offence of;

  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order   

Accused 3 has been charged with the additional offences of;

  • Fail to comply with probation order  
  • Fail to comply with sentence      

Please note, one of the accused is a young offender, to protect the identity of this offender as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act names of the accused individuals will not be released.