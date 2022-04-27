First vehicle stopped during RIDE results in impaired driving charges
On the evening of April 26, 2022 members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service arrested and charged a driver for impaired operation during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check.
At 6:38pm, officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE initiative on Angeline Street North in Lindsay. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. The officer determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and placed him under arrest. 37-year-old Jeffery Ott of Cameron has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while prohibited. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on June 2, 2022.
-
Pontypool Man wins $75,000Will, who works in the food industry, says he was shocked when he found out about his big win. "I called my wife to tell her I won $75,000 and she didn't believe me," he laughed.
-
Spring Appeal letter encourages support for community’s new MRI at the RossMRI was among the technology that helped to pinpoint Kate’s tumour and ensure there were no others. When Kate learned that the community’s aging MRI must be replaced and that government funding doesn’t cover the cost, she wanted to help fundraise the $2.5 million cost of the MRI and encourage others to give, too.
-
TS Manufacturing gets financial boost from the Ontario Government“Our government is committed to ensuring Ontario is open for business and open for jobs,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “This funding will help TS Manufacturing invest in the local talent and equipment they need to thrive and be global leaders in innovation.”
-
Refusing Demand and Impaired Driving in LindsayThe vehicle had been travelling northbound on Angeline Street North before striking a parked car.
-
FLATO DEVELOPMENT INC. Donates $1.2 Million To Fleming CollegeFLATO Development Inc., has pledged a donation of $1.2 million to Fleming College, marking a significant moment for the College, the students and faculty at Fleming’s Frost Campus, and the community of Lindsay.
-
Great News for King Street in OmemeeThe Ontario government is investing up to $3 million to help the City of Kawartha Lakes in the reconstruction and resurfacing of King Street in Omemee.
-
Omemee Legion and other local organizations get a boost......“This funding will help local non-profit organizations recover from the impacts of the pandemic and help grow their services and supports they offer,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “The Omemee Legion is using their $123,200 grant to construct a fantastic outdoor patio that will benefit community members and support their revitalization plans for the Legion.”
-
Update on Alex Tobin MurderOntario Provincial Police (OPP) investigators are issuing suspect descriptions, video and photos to generate more information on the murder of a young resident in Omemee two years ago.
-
Season 19 at Globus TheatreRunning from June 22nd to August 27th at the Lakeview Arts Barn in Bobcaygeon Globus Theatre's 2022 Summer Season