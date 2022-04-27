First vehicle stopped during RIDE results in impaired driving charges

On the evening of April 26, 2022 members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service arrested and charged a driver for impaired operation during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check.

At 6:38pm, officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE initiative on Angeline Street North in Lindsay. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. The officer determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and placed him under arrest. 37-year-old Jeffery Ott of Cameron has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while prohibited. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on June 2, 2022.