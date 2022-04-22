FLATO DEVELOPMENT INC. Donates $1.2 Million To Fleming College

City of Kawartha Lakes ON – (April 21, 2022) – FLATO Development Inc., has pledged a donation of $1.2 million to Fleming College, marking a significant moment for the College, the students and faculty at Fleming’s Frost Campus, and the community of Lindsay.

It is the largest, single gift in Fleming College’s history.

“With this donation, FLATO Development Inc. and its founder, Shakir Rehmatullah cement a legacy here at Fleming College. We are grateful for this gift, and we are grateful to find a partner in FLATO which shares our belief in supporting our community,” said Fleming College President Maureen Adamson. “This is not just an investment in Fleming College. This is an investment in people, in their hopes and dreams, and in their future careers.”

“At FLATO we believe in supporting the communities where we build. Education is a very important part of the community and we’re excited to support Fleming College and help provide students with the resources they need to succeed,” said Shakir Rehmatullah, President of FLATO Developments Inc.

Of the $1.2 million, $720,000 will be put toward Fleming’s FLATO Capital Innovation Fund. This allows Fleming faculty to teach students using the latest equipment that reflects the highest industry standards and practices. It enables Fleming to continue to offer top program delivery and give students the best hands-on learning experience to ensure they’re job-ready upon graduation. It also provides reliable financial support for purchases in a rapidly shifting economy.

The further $480,000 will be used to create the FLATO Student Scholars Program.

Over the next 10 years, several hundred students will receive scholarships and become FLATO Scholars. This program will be offered to incoming students to Fleming’s Frost Campus, and enhance our students’ experience. This is a crucial investment in student life at Fleming, as scholarships have become more important than ever as our students struggle to overcome the economic impact of the pandemic.

In acknowledgement of this generous gift, the main foyer at Frost Campus will be known as The Shakir Rehmatullah Atrium.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 100 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni.

