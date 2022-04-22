Great News for King Street in Omemee

The Ontario government is investing up to $3 million to help the City of Kawartha Lakes in the reconstruction and resurfacing of King Street in Omemee. The funding is being delivered through the Connecting Links program and is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario by getting shovels in the ground on roads and bridges that support the movement of goods, connect people to jobs and spur economic growth.

“This funding is great news for the community and businesses in Omemee and will provide much needed improvements to local transportation and the streetscape downtown to keep people and goods moving,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

This year, the government will provide $30 million to support 16 Connecting Links projects across the province. The funding covers up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs up to a maximum of $3 million for road projects and up to $5 million for bridge projects.

“Today’s announcement is exciting as it continues the momentum we’ve built around our downtowns. From Lindsay to Fenelon Falls and now Omemee, we’re making our community hubs more accessible and enjoyable to visit. We couldn’t have moved ahead in Omemee without the generous support of the Province and our local MPP, Laurie Scott,” said Mayor Letham.

“This project means a lot to the people of Omemee. It will make walking, driving and parking along the Main Street easier and safer. It will also make it more enticing for those who pass through on Highway 7 to stop, stay a while and support our local businesses. I’m thrilled that the Province has assisted Council to move forward with the project,” said Ron Ashmore, Councillor, Ward 6.

Eligible costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation and replacement of municipal roads and bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing.

“Millions of Ontarians depend on municipal roads and bridges each day to get where they need to go and that is why our government is providing municipalities with the funding they need to maintain local infrastructure,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We’re building a transportation system across the province that supports the safe movement of people and goods, while creating jobs and promoting economic growth in local communities.”

Eligible municipalities are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Connecting Links Program, which will be open to applications later this year.

Quick Facts

In Ontario, there are a total of 352 kilometres of Connecting Links, with 70 bridges in 77 municipalities.

A connecting link is a municipal road or bridge that connects two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing.

Eligible project costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation, and replacement of Connecting Links.

Connecting Links projects are reviewed based on technical merit and safety considerations such as bridge and road condition, need for repair in the near term and cost effectiveness.

Kailie Oortwyn

Office of Laurie Scott, MPP

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock