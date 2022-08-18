Kawartha Lakes Food Source and BGC Kawarthas Partner For 25th Annual Coat Drive

Press release: BGC Kawarthas is excited to announce a new partnership with Kawartha Lakes Food Source, which will see several food banks in City of Kawartha Lakes participate in BGC Kawarthas’ 25th annual Coats For Kids (and adults too) donation drive. The partnership will make it easier for people across Kawartha Lakes to participate.

Slightly used winterwear donations will be accepted between Monday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 23 at Lindsay Dry Cleaners (211 Kent St. W, Lindsay). They will be open as per their regular weekday hours, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

These three food banks will also be open for donation drop-offs. They will individually be announcing what dates donations will be accepted.

*NEW* Fenelon Falls Salvation Army Food Bank (42 Bond St. W, Fenelon Falls, 705-887-1408)

*NEW* Woodville Eldon Food Bank (100A King St, Woodville, 705-879-6029)

*NEW* Omemee and Area Food Bank (21 Sturgeon St, Omemee, also known as the Omemee Baptist Church, 705-344-9345)

BGC Kawarthas’ Coats For Kids program has been operating since 1998, and has helped more than 10,000 people since its inception. Hundreds of coats have been donated every year. Lindsay Dry Cleaners has generously cleaned donated coats each year, and is happy to support the expanded partnership this year. The charities recognize there are additionally adults in need of coats. Any sizes are accepted and appreciated. In addition to coats, the drive is also looking for donations of hats, gloves and snow pants.

After September’s donation week, coats will be available for pickup, free of charge for anyone in need, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11 at BGC Kawarthas (107 Lindsay St. S, Lindsay) and they will be available Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. while supplies last.