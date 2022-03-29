Lindsay Couple Have 21 Million Reasons To Smile

Toronto, ON – Gary and Karry Stata of Lindsay have that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 top prize worth $21,593,703.80 in the February 26, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Gary and Karry, who have been married for 45 years, have been playing the lottery for decades. "We only play LOTTO 6/49. This is our first big win," shared Gary, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

Gary says he noticed an advertisement for the jackpot which prompted him to purchase their ticket. "I was watching the news and saw that someone in our community had a winning ticket. I was at home when I compared our numbers to the winning numbers on OLG.ca and noticed they matched," he said. "I can’t even tell you how many times we looked at this ticket and thought something must be wrong!"

"We called our daughter right away. She could tell by my voice something was up," Karry said. "She was just as shocked as we were!"

Karry said she was so overwhelmed her head ached. “It’s still hard to imagine this is where we are," Gary said. "We're just regular kraft dinner and fried bologna people," Karry laughed.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.6 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,416 jackpot wins and 405 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tom's Variety on Kent Street in Lindsay.

(press release from OLG)