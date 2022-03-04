Lindsay Man arrested in possession of firearm

On Thursday March 3, 2022 at 1:10pm the Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a theft call from a Kent Street West business in Lindsay. Store staff reported three individuals had been in the store for a lengthy period of time. It was believed that one of the individuals had concealed items in his jacket and left without paying. Police attended the area and located the individuals fitting the description provided. During the investigation, the male was found to be in possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm. 33-year-old Randy Laughlin of Lindsay was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order X7, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner and fail to comply with probation. The accused was held for bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay.