Lindsay Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Break and Enter

Male arrested for break and enter

On February 9, 2022 at 1:11am Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a break and enter in progress at a Lindsay Street South business in Lindsay. When officers arrived at the business they located an insecure window, observing a male inside the building attempting to gain entry into the cash register. Officer arrested the male, who was found in possession of an axe. 30-year-old Mark English of Lindsay is charged with break and enter, possession of break in instruments, theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, fail to comply with probation X2 failure to comply with undertaking. The accused was held in custody to attended a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.