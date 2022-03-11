Lindsay Man has 88 thousand reasons to smile......

Toronto, ON – John Quade of Lindsay anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $83,110.40 on February 5, 2022. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play bringing his total winnings to $88,110.40.

John says he has been playing the lottery regularly for about 25 years. "My favourite games are LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and POKER LOTTO," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 57-year-old father was at the store when he decided to play POKER LOTTO ALL IN. "I happened to look when the cards came up in sequence and I said 'Holy cow. I just won the jackpot!'" he said. "My wife was waiting in the car, and she came inside to see what was taking so long. She was more excited than I was!"

John says the most exciting part about his win was telling his wife.

He plans to share his win with family. "I plan to treat myself to a boat so I can enjoy summers on the lake," he smiled.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

POKER LOTTO players can opt for ALL IN for an additional $1 to take a chance on instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won. Visit the POKER LOTTO page on OLG.ca for more information about ALL IN.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on King Street in Lindsay.