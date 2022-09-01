Male arrested for threatening to damage property

On Monday August 29, 2022 at 1:09pm Kawartha Lakes Police received a complaint of a threat from an employee of a Kent Street West business in Lindsay. It was reported the accused had been panhandling outside the business. An employee of the business told him they would contact police the next time he was on the property. As the male walked away, he threatened to burn the building down. 58-year-old Ronald Hotchkiss of Lindsay has been charged with uttering threats to damage property. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on October 10, 2022.