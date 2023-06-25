iHeartRadio
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving


New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
     
A report from the College of Nurses of Ontario says that this year more than 178-thousand nurses renewed their registration with the college -- aside from those registered as non-practising, and about 158-thousand of them are working as nurses in Ontario.
     
That's up from about 140-thousand working nurses in Ontario in 2016.
     
But the report says the percentage of nurses working in the province has declined three percentage points, necessitating more action for nurse retention.