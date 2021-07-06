NEW CT SCANNER AT ROSS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL NOW OPERATIONAL

The brand new CT Scanner at Ross Memorial Hospital is now operational.

The Scanner was delivered on June 7th and Following installation and commissioning, staff were trained on the new technology.

The new CT Scanner provides increasingly accurate images and data to help physicians provide a confident diagnosis.

Ross Memorial Hospital conducts roughly 12,000 exams annually using a CT scanner.

This essential acquisition would not be possible without the community’s support through donations to the RMH Foundation. The RMH Foundation is encouraging donations to fund the new CT Scanner through the Partners in Precision Care appeal.