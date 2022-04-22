Omemee Legion and other local organizations get a boost......

Yesterday, MPP Laurie Scott was at the Legion in Omemee to announce nine non-profit organizations in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive a collective total of $875,700 to help offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving our local community through the Resilient Communities Fund.

“This funding will help local non-profit organizations recover from the impacts of the pandemic and help grow their services and supports they offer,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “The Omemee Legion is using their $123,200 grant to construct a fantastic outdoor patio that will benefit community members and support their revitalization plans for the Legion.”

In total, the Ontario government is providing $95.8 million this year through the Resilient Communities Fund to help 1,146 non-profit organizations across the province recover and rebuild.

Organization Resilient Communities Fund Grant Omemee Legion Branch #497 $123,200 A Place Called Home $69,700 Abbey Gardens Community Trust Inc. $91,900 Kawartha Works Community Cooperative Inc. $150,000 Natural Hosemanship Association $116,600 Old Gaol Museum $87,600 Pinnguaq Association $149,800 Kawartha Lakes Arts Council $77,800 Haliburton Highlands Land Trust $9,100

The Resilient Communities Fund provides grants of up to $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations to cover a broad and flexible range of needs, such as:

Mental and physical health and wellbeing supports for staff or volunteers.

Support to adapt or re-imagine program delivery and services to meet the needs of communities, employees and volunteers, incorporate new health and safety processes, or purchase new technology and personal protective equipment.

Renovations and facility updates to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government has committed to supporting those struggling the most,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “That’s why it’s been a priority for us to fund successful programs like the Resilient Communities Fund, which helps non-profits adapt and grow – ensuring they can continue providing the best service possible to the people of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock and make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation will continue to offer the Resilient Communities Fund in 2022-23 to help more eligible non-profit organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19. Application details and a full list of grant recipients to date are available on the OTF website.

QUICK FACTS

The Resilient Communities Fund is administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) – an agency of the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries – and has supported 2,191 projects across Ontario since it was announced in August 2020.

In 2020-21, OTF redirected provincial funding previously allocated for the 2020 Grow and Capital grant streams into the $83-million Resilient Communities Fund to rebuild the capacity of non-profit organizations impacted by COVID-19.

OTF awarded $94.3 million to 1,238 projects in 2021 through its Seed grant stream and Resilient Communities Fund to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.

