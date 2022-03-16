Ops Township Man charged with with uttering threats

Male arrested for threats

On March 15, 2022 at 8:12pm Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a threat complaint from a local business. Management reported an employee who was unhappy with a new policy had made death threats towards other staff members. 30-year-old Christopher Lenehan of Ops Twp has been arrested and charged with uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on April 21, 2022.