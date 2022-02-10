Oshawa Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges

Impaired driver

On February 9, 2022 at 4:57pm Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Queen Street in Lindsay. Police located the vehicle involved; witnesses advised that the vehicle driver had fled the area on foot. Police located the male, as a result of an investigation determined he was impaired and placed him under arrest. A 51-year-old Oshawa man is charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and one Highway Traffic Act infraction. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on March 17, 2022. Name listed here: https://kawarthalakespolice.com/2022/02/10/kawartha-lakes-police-media-release-february-10-2022/