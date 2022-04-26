Pontypool Man wins $75,000
William (Will) O'Grady of Pontypool is $75,000 richer after winning with INSTANT THE GAME OF LIFE (Game #2267).
"INSTANT tickets are my favourite way to entertain myself," shared Will while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.
Will, who works in the food industry, says he was shocked when he found out about his big win. "I called my wife to tell her I won $75,000 and she didn't believe me," he laughed.
Will plans to use his win towards investments, home renovations, a family vacation and will purchase a hot tub for his backyard.
“This feels surreal," he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at All In One Convenience on King Avenue in Newcastle.
Spring Appeal letter encourages support for community’s new MRI at the RossMRI was among the technology that helped to pinpoint Kate’s tumour and ensure there were no others. When Kate learned that the community’s aging MRI must be replaced and that government funding doesn’t cover the cost, she wanted to help fundraise the $2.5 million cost of the MRI and encourage others to give, too.
TS Manufacturing gets financial boost from the Ontario Government“Our government is committed to ensuring Ontario is open for business and open for jobs,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “This funding will help TS Manufacturing invest in the local talent and equipment they need to thrive and be global leaders in innovation.”
Refusing Demand and Impaired Driving in LindsayThe vehicle had been travelling northbound on Angeline Street North before striking a parked car.
FLATO DEVELOPMENT INC. Donates $1.2 Million To Fleming CollegeFLATO Development Inc., has pledged a donation of $1.2 million to Fleming College, marking a significant moment for the College, the students and faculty at Fleming’s Frost Campus, and the community of Lindsay.
Great News for King Street in OmemeeThe Ontario government is investing up to $3 million to help the City of Kawartha Lakes in the reconstruction and resurfacing of King Street in Omemee.
Omemee Legion and other local organizations get a boost......“This funding will help local non-profit organizations recover from the impacts of the pandemic and help grow their services and supports they offer,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “The Omemee Legion is using their $123,200 grant to construct a fantastic outdoor patio that will benefit community members and support their revitalization plans for the Legion.”
Update on Alex Tobin MurderOntario Provincial Police (OPP) investigators are issuing suspect descriptions, video and photos to generate more information on the murder of a young resident in Omemee two years ago.
Season 19 at Globus TheatreRunning from June 22nd to August 27th at the Lakeview Arts Barn in Bobcaygeon Globus Theatre's 2022 Summer Season
Save The Date for the Dream BallThe Dream Ball, a 28-year-tradition returns to Lindsay’s Victoria Park Armoury on November 19th to raise money to support camp programs for kids in the Kawarthas.