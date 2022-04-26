Pontypool Man wins $75,000

William (Will) O'Grady of Pontypool is $75,000 richer after winning with INSTANT THE GAME OF LIFE (Game #2267).

"INSTANT tickets are my favourite way to entertain myself," shared Will while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Will, who works in the food industry, says he was shocked when he found out about his big win. "I called my wife to tell her I won $75,000 and she didn't believe me," he laughed.

Will plans to use his win towards investments, home renovations, a family vacation and will purchase a hot tub for his backyard.

“This feels surreal," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at All In One Convenience on King Avenue in Newcastle.