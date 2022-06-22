Proof that R.I.D.E. programs work at all hours of the day.

Impaired driver arrested - from a Kawartha Lakes Police Service Media Release

On Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 4:35pm officers with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service were conducting a R.I.D.E Program (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere). During the program information was received that a male who had been drinking at a local establishment had just left driving away in a white van. Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Kent Street West in Lindsay. While speaking with the driver, officers observed sign of impairment. An investigation was conducted and the driver was placed under arrest. 36-year-old Alex Mousseau of Montreal has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on July 28, 2022.