Refusing Demand and Impaired Driving in Lindsay

From Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Impaired driver arrested

On Thursday April 21, 2022, at 8:49pm Kawartha Lakes Police received a call about a possible impaired driver on Angeline Street North in Lindsay. The vehicle had been travelling northbound on Angeline Street North before striking a parked car. Officers located the vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway on Angeline Street North. When speaking with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment and as a result the male was arrested. 66-year-old Harry Cowie of Lindsay is charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80plus. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 26, 2022.

Driver arrested for refusing demand

On Thursday April 22, 2022, at 1:49am while on patrol a Kawartha Lakes police officer conducted a traffic on Kent Street West in Lindsay. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment. As a result of an investigation, 24-year-old Tyler Connolly-Smith of Lindsay was arrested and charged with refusal to comply with demand. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on May 26, 2022.

Impaired driving – by alcohol or drugs – remains the leading cause of death on Ontario roads. Kawartha Lakes Police continue to see impaired drivers in our community, and we are dedicated through enforcement and education to make our roads safer for everyone. Residents are encouraged to contact 911 when they see someone they believe may be driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Together, we can help everyone arrive alive.