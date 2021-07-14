RMH Auxiliary raises and donates 10 grand to RMH Foundation

Ross Memorial Hospital Auxiliary President Anne Botond and members of the 50/50 Committee, presented RMH Foundation CEO Erin Coons with a cheque for $10,000 yesterday (tues) to support the purchase of the community's new CT Scanner.

While much of the Auxiliary's work has been done from home through the pandemic, they continue to contribute to the Ross and new initiatives include the Ross Family & Friends 50/50 Raffle which launched with a pilot series in the fall of 2020.

Now in its fourth series, the raffle has continued to grow with energetic participation from the public.

For more information about volunteering with the RMH Auxiliary or to buy tickets for the Ross Family & Friends 50/50 Raffle, visit RMH.org/ volunteers.