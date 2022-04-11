Save The Date for the Dream Ball

Dream Ball Returns to Themed Gala Format in November 2022



Lindsay: The Dream Ball, a 28-year-tradition returns to Lindsay’s Victoria Park Armoury on November 19th to raise money to support camp programs for kids in the Kawarthas.

“We know that past Dream Ball attendees miss the opportunity to gather together and raise money for a great cause – to improve the lives of children and youth by sending them to summer camp,” says Emily Avery-Graves, Dream Ball Committee Chair. “Summer camp offers life-changing experiences for children – they make new friends, learn new things and simply have fun being a kid. The Dream Ball has always supported local camp funds and we’re anxious to continue the tradition.”



For 25 years the must-attend event transformed the Armoury into another world based on themes designed by the Dream Ball Committee. In 2019, the event was transferred from the Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Foundation to BGC Kawarthas Foundation. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 BGC and the volunteer committee have not been able to hold a full gala for two years.



For its return to the original format, the Dream Ball Committee is excited to present Alice in Wonderland as the theme.

“We can imagine that everyone is ready to step through the Looking Glass with us into a world of fantasy and an evening of make-believe,” adds Amy Terrill, Executive Director of BGC Kawarthas Foundation, “because for two years, we have missed the opportunity to dress up and meet friends at large-scale events. Whether new to the Dream Ball, or a first-time attendee, we’re confident everyone will welcome the fabulous dinner, auctions, and an amazing band that will set the dance floor on fire.”



Proceeds from the Dream Ball will go to the summer camp funds at BGC Kawarthas Foundation and the Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Foundation (KHCF). The dollars are used to subsidize these important camp experiences for children and youth.



The Dream Ball Committee is looking for volunteers to help bring Wonderland to life. Anyone interested in working with the decorating committee should contact Laurie Richards, Volunteer Coordinator, at lrichards@bgckawarthas.com.



More information regarding tickets, dinner and entertainment will follow. Watch for details at https://www.bgckawarthas.com/events/dream-ball.

(Press release from BGC Kawarthas)