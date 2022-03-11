Shooting Investigation in Lindsay - Friday March 11th, 2022

Shooting Investigation in Lindsay

From Kawartha lakes Police Service - Friday March 11th 12:30 pm

A shooting investigation is currently underway after police received reports of multiple gunshots from a residence in the area of Peel Street and Albert Street just at 11:13am.

Police have located a victim with gunshot wounds, the male been transported to hospital. Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

More information to come as the investigation proceeds.

