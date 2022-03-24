Shoplifting and a Cambridge Street Disturbance

From the Kawartha Lakes Police Files for Thursday March 24th, 2022

Theft arrest

On Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 1:15pm, Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a Kent Street West business in Lindsay for a shoplifter. Store staff witnessed a male take merchandise and leave the store without paying. Staff took the male into custody, when officer arrived, they continued the arrest. 23-year-old Harley Williams is charged with theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $500 and one Trespass to Property Act infraction. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on April 28, 2022.

Weapons charges

On Wednesday March 23 at 7:05pm, Kawartha Lakes Police received the report of a disturbance between two parties outside a Cambridge Street South residence in Lindsay. The investigating officers learned that the two involved parties had a verbal dispute earlier in the day before parting ways. They later, confronted one another in front of the Cambridge Street South residence and engaged in a verbal dispute which escalated, becoming physical. One of the parties brandished a metal shiv and thrust towards the other before fleeing the area. A witness observed the confrontation and followed the suspect, who lunged at the witness with the same item. Police located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 27-year-old Dallas Boucher of Lindsay is charged with assault with as weapon X2 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose X2. The accused was held in custody to attend a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on March 24, 2022.

No physical injuries were reported.