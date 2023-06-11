SIU investigating death of 55-year-old man in Tay Township

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man shot and killed himself after hours of negotiations with provincial police.

The Special Investigations Unit says O-P-P officers responded to a parking lot in Tay Township after a man reported to police that he intended to harm himself, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The S-I-U says after several hours of negotiation attempts, the 55-year-old man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem is scheduled for today, and three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.