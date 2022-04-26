iHeartRadio
Spring Appeal letter encourages support for community’s new MRI at the Ross

Spring Appeal letter encourages support for community’s new MRI

Grateful patient and radiologist share impact of MRI in ’Every Picture Tells A Story’ appeal

 

There are moments from Kate Winn’s breast cancer experience that she will never forget. Thanks to the exceptional care she received at the Ross Memorial Hospital, including an MRI to guide her surgery, Kate is cancer free.

The photo shows (left to right):
Dr. Mario Voros (RMH Chief of Radiology) and Kate Winn (grateful RMH patient)

 

“As a teacher, I know that the best stories are the ones with the most colourful detail. As a cancer survivor, I have no doubt:  the more details our doctors have, the better our stories end,” said Kate Winn. “With cancer behind me, I can picture a healthier future ahead. And by donating funds for the community’s new MRI, we can all make sure our community hospital continues to offer the best care possible.”

 

MRI was among the technology that helped to pinpoint Kate’s tumour and ensure there were no others. When Kate learned that the community’s aging MRI must be replaced and that government funding doesn’t cover the cost, she wanted to help fundraise the $2.5 million cost of the MRI and encourage others to give, too.

 

Kate’s experience is featured in the Every Picture Tells A Story spring appeal letter, which is being mailed throughout the City of Kawartha Lakes. The letter includes an expert testimonial from
Dr. Mario Voros, Ross Memorial’s Chief of Radiology.

 

“I want to thank the donors who keep the Ross at the forefront of exceptional care with support for essential acquisitions like our community’s MRI,” said Dr. Voros. “Better imaging helps us detect problems earlier, treat patients sooner, and improve your outcomes. Your support for MRI has a far-reaching impact.”

 

Magnetic Resonance Imaging helps physicians confidently diagnose disease and injury in the brain, spine, joints, breasts and organs. It’s a vital tool for detecting herniated or bulging disks, arthritic changes, and cancer. More than 500 patient exams are scanned at the Ross every month.

 

“It’s been just over a decade that local donors funded our community’s MRI, changing the nature of patient care at the Ross, and reducing the need for patients to travel to other areas for imaging. That might not feel like a long time, but it’s already impossible to imagine our hospital care without access to MRI technology,” said Ryan O’Neill, RMH Foundation Board Chair. “By giving together, we can ensure our hospital has vital equipment it needs, not otherwise funded by the government.”  
  

For more information or to make an online donation, please visit the RMH Foundation’s website, www.rmh.org/foundation.   

 

 

