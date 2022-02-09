Stolen vehicle update

On January 13, 2022 Kawartha Lakes Police Service took the report of a stolen vehicle from a local car dealership. The vehicle has been recovered with the assistance of Peterborough Police Service and Durham Regional Police Service. As a result of an investigation Kawartha Lakes Police executed an arrest warrant , February 8, 2022 on 19-year-old Jordan Moody of Peterborough. Moody is charged with theft over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, failure to comply with undertaking and failure to comply with probation order. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on March 10, 2022.