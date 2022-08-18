That 649 feeling Comes to an Omemee Father and Son

Mark Daniels and William (Bill) Daniels of Omemee have that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $54,947.90 in the July 16, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Mark and Bill, a father and son duo, play the lottery together twice a week. They have been playing for over 30 years and this is their first big win.

Mark says he discovered the big win while checking the ticket at the store. "I couldn't believe it –

I almost had a heart attack. I asked the store clerk to take a look because I thought I was hallucinating," he said. "My head was spinning!"

Mark went home to tell his dad next. “I was sleeping, and he woke me up to tell me,” explained Bill. “I said, ‘You woke me up to tell me that?!’ and we laughed together.”

Mark plans to pay some bills, travel and enjoy the summer with his winnings and Bill plans to get some new hearing aids and have his car repainted.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.8 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,422 jackpot wins and 424 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mister Convenience on King Street in Omemee.