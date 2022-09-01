Theft of Catalytic Converters

Catalytic convertors stolen

Kawartha Lakes Police are investigating after two catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles sometime during the overnight hours of August 30 into the morning of August 31, 2022.

Officers were made aware that the catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at a Highway 35 South business in Lindsay. Catalytic converters are part of a motor vehicle’s emission system, located between the engine and muffler.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705.324.5252 or Crime Stoppers to leave information anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.