Theft of Video Game Cartridges From Kent Street West Business

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating the theft of video game cartridges valued at approximately $5000, from Kent Street West business in Lindsay.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2023 the suspect entered the Kent Street West business where he broke into the locked video game cabinet and stole numerous video game cartridges. The suspect concealed the games in his clothing before leaving the store without paying. Image captured on video surveillance, attached below.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705.324.5252. Or, if you wish to provide your information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.