"This is a big blessing" - Kinmount couple win $100,000

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Sylvin Cloutier and Marian Austin of Kinmount. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 29, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

The married couple says this is their first big lottery win and they play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 together weekly. "I checked our tickets on the OLG App and saw that we had a winner," Sylvin shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect their big win, "I had to double check to confirm we won – it's incredible and exciting," Marian added.

They plan to help their children with their win, pay some bills, save, and take a cruise.

"This is a big blessing," Sylvin concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kinmount Independent Grocer on County Road 121 in Kinmount.