Toronto man arrested after shooting in Lindsay - KLPS

Male arrested in connection to shooting

On January 30, 2022 at 9:59pm the Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a shooting on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay. Police located a gunshot victim, who suffered non-life threating injuries.

On Tuesday February 15, 2022, 23-year-old Tyler Ballantyne of Toronto was arrested and charged with, attempt to commit murder, break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, robbery with violence, assault, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm and knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon. The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on February 16, 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705.324.5252 or Crime Stoppers to leave information anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Original Release: https://kawarthalakespolice.com/2022/01/31/kawartha-lakes-police-media-release-january-31-2022/