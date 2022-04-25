TS Manufacturing gets financial boost from the Ontario Government

Ontario Invests in Lindsay Manufacturer to Boost Regional Economy

Ontario supports more than $5 million surge into local economy, $750,000 from Regional Development Program



LINDSAY — Today, Laurie Scott, Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock announced the Ontario government is supporting an investment of $5,067,300 by TS Manufacturing with $750,000 from the new Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness (AMIC) stream of the Regional Development Program. Through this project, TS Manufacturing will support local advanced manufacturing, invest in new equipment and create 10 new jobs, upskill 15 jobs and retain 106 jobs.

“Our government is committed to ensuring Ontario is open for business and open for jobs,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “This funding will help TS Manufacturing invest in the local talent and equipment they need to thrive and be global leaders in innovation.”

TS Manufacturing designs, manufactures, and installs production systems for the sawmill and mining industries globally.

“We are making a $5M investment in advanced manufacturing equipment and supporting infrastructure to enable us to increase productivity, capacity and manufacturing flexibility so that we can offer our automated solutions to smaller and medium sized customers,” said Ev Smith - Owner. “We are pleased to have the Province’s support on this project with funding from the AMIC program.”

The recently launched Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness (AMIC) stream of the Regional Development Program will support Ontario advanced manufacturers to invest in the equipment, advanced technologies and skilled workforce needed to improve competitiveness and growth, and to create, retain and bring jobs back to every region of the province.

“Ontario is proud to be working with TS Manufacturing to expand their manufacturing capabilities and create good, local jobs for our highly talented workforce,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We look forward to seeing more of these kinds of private-sector investments that are creating the conditions for long-term regional economic growth. We thank TS Manufacturing for contributing to our province’s dynamic and growing manufacturing sector and economic recovery.”

Kailie Oortwyn

Office of Laurie Scott, MPP