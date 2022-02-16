SUBJECT: UPDATE - Human Remains Found in Oshawa

Investigators have confirmed the identity of the human remains that were located in November of 2021 through DNA testing analysis.

Members of our Major Crime - Homicide Unit received data from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that confirmed the human remains located behind Secreto Drive in Oshawa were the remains of Kandis FITZPATRICK.

FITZPATRICK went missing in 2008 and in 2018, her DNA profile was located in an Oshawa home on McMillan Drive in Oshawa. Adam STRONG was convicted in connection to her death and is currently serving his sentence in a correctional facility.

Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.