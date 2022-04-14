Update on Alex Tobin Murder

POLICE RELEASE MORE INFORMATION TO RESOLVE 2020 OMEMEE HOMICIDE

Video and photos of suspects and GTA connection to Alexander Tobin's killers

(LINDSAY, ON) - Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigators are issuing suspect descriptions, video and photos to generate more information on the murder of a young resident in Omemee two years ago.

At a virtual news conference today, Inspector Tim TATCHELL - Commander of OPP City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment and Detective Inspector Chris JOSIAH - Major Case Manager with the OPP Criminal investigation Branch (CIB) - revealed more evidence with a goal of providing resolution to the family of 18-year-old Alexander TOBIN.

Alex TOBIN was shot and killed on February 18, 2020 at an apartment on King Street East in downtown Omemee. Today, police released dashcam video and still photos of two suspects fleeing the building on foot and then departing the area in a motor vehicle on Highway 7. One suspect is described as a black male with braided hair, of average height. He was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt, a 'Moose Knuckle' winter coat and black Nike-brand 'Air Force One' running shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, who was wearing a blue, hooded winter jacket. He wore prescription eyeglasses with uniquely-shaped frames. A second video from March 3, 2020 was released depicting three suspects attending Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan. Two suspects are seen on foot transporting and are believed to have discarded evidence connected to Alex's murder. Police are seeking the public's help to identify the owner of the black Audi sedan and the persons holding what appears to be a blue winter jacket and a garbage bag.

Earlier this year, investigators released a video that included members of Alex's family appealing for information - that video is being linked today through the OPP's social media platforms - Facebook Central Region ; Twitter @OPP_CR , YouTube ( English ; French ) and Instagram - for members of the public to share with their respective audiences.

A $50,000 reward for information remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Alex TOBIN's murder. Police urge anyone with information to call the dedicated tip-line at 1-844-677-5020, their local police service or - to remain anonymous - contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://crimestoppers.ca/send-a-tip/.